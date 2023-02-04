13-Year-Old Flown to Children’s Center After Being Struck by Vehicle in California

February 4, 2023

On Friday, February 3, 2023, at approximately 6:47 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the area of Three Notch Road and Town Creek Drive in California, for the reported motor vehicle collision involving a pedestrian.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a female victim underneath of a SUV in the Northbound lanes of Three Notch Road.

Fire and rescue personnel administered aid to the victim and requested a helicopter for her injuries.

Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 7 transported the 13-year-old female to an area children’s center.

Deputies from the St. Mary’s Sheriff’s Office responded and are investigating the collision.

Updates will be provided when they become available.




