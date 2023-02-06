Two 16-Year-Olds Arrested for Armed Carjacking, Suspects Used Stolen Kia to Commit Crime

The Prince George’s County Police Department’s Washington Area Vehicle Enforcement team arrested two 16-year-old males for armed carjacking. Both suspects live in Washington, DC. They are charged as adults.

On Thursday, February 2, 2023, at approximately 1:40 a.m., officers responded to the 7700 block of Landover Road in Landover for the report of an armed carjacking.

The victims advised officers they had been carjacked at gunpoint by multiple suspects while at the location to use an ATM. The suspects also stole property from the victims. The suspects fled the crime scene in the victims’ car as well as the white Kia they had arrived in.



Later that morning, at approximately 11:45 am, members of the WAVE team observed the white Kia used in the carjacking. The detectives stopped the Kia Optima in the 4700 block of Marlboro Pike in Capitol Heights.

The Kia had been reported stolen on January 31, 2023, in a neighboring jurisdiction. The two juvenile suspects were taken into custody. Some of the victims’ property taken during the carjacking was also recovered.

Carjacking Interdiction Unit detectives conducting the investigation charged both juveniles with armed carjacking. They are in the custody of the Department of Corrections.

If anyone has information on regarding this case, they are urged to contact WAVE detectives at 301-516-3788. Please refer to case 23-0006548.

