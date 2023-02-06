Police Investigating Theft at Charlotte Hall 7-Eleven

On Monday, February 6, 2023, at approximately 12:15 a.m., police responded to the 7-Eleven located at 39965 Three Notch Road in Charlotte Hall, for the reported theft.

A store employee reported a black male wearing a surgical mask, grey shirt, blue jeans, and a multicolored bandana jumped over the counter and stole multiple packs of cigarettes before fleeing on foot.

Upon being confronted by employees the suspect began reaching into his back pocket, however, no weapons were observed.

Deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded and are investigating the incident.

No injuries were reported.

Updates will be provided when they become available.