UPDATE: Police Seeking Identity of Theft Suspect at Charlotte Hall 7-Eleven

UPDATE 2/7/2023: On Monday, Feb. 6, 2023, at 12:12 am, the pictured individual jumped over the counter at the Charlotte Hall 7-Eleven store and stole several packs of cigarettes and then fled the store on foot.

Anyone with information about the identity of the suspect or this incident is asked to call Deputy Blake Haas at 301-475-4200, ext. 78158 or email [email protected] Case # 6451-23

On Monday, February 6, 2023, at approximately 12:15 a.m., police responded to the 7-Eleven located at 39965 Three Notch Road in Charlotte Hall, for the reported theft.

A store employee reported a black male wearing a surgical mask, grey shirt, blue jeans, and a multicolored bandana jumped over the counter and stole multiple packs of cigarettes before fleeing on foot.

Upon being confronted by employees the suspect began reaching into his back pocket, however, no weapons were observed.

Deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded and are investigating the incident.

No injuries were reported.

Updates will be provided when they become available.

