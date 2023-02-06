No Injuries Reported After Garage Fire in Scotland, Fire Under Investigation

On Monday, February 6, 2023, at approximately 1:15 a.m., firefighters from Ridge, NAS Patuxent River, NAS Webster Field, Bay District, Leonardtown, Valley Lee, and Seventh District responded to the 49000 block of Cypress Way in Scotland, for the reported structure on fire.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a large single story detached garage with fire throughout the entire structure.

Firefighters deployed multiple attack lines and operated on the scene for over 1 hour and 20 minutes.

No known injuries were reported.

The Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal was requested to investigate the fire.

Updates will be provided when they become.

