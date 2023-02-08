UPDATE: Shed Fire Fire in Mechanicsville Deemed Accidental Due to Electrical Event, No Injuries Reported

UPDATE 2/7/2023: On February 5, 2023, at 8:41 p.m., firefighters from St. Mary’s County and Charles County responded to 26600 Alexandra Way in Mechanicsville, for the reported structure on fire.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a large shed fully engulfed in flames.

Owners identified as Andrew & Kristen Ferro with the estimated loss of structure and contents valued at $20,000.00

Investigation determined the area of origin was the interior of the shed and preliminary cause being electrical.

The fire was discovered by the owner of the property. The fire was caused by an electrical event within the shed. There were no injures as a result of this incident.



On Sunday, February 5, 2023, at approximately 8:40 p.m., firefighters from Hollywood, Mechanicsville, Bay District, Leonardtown, Hughesville, and Seventh District responded to 26600 Alexandra Way in Mechanicsville, for the reported structure on fire.

Hollywood VFD responded with Engine 73, Tanker 74, Truck 7, Rescue Squad 7, chief 7A, and Chief 7B responded with 20 Volunteers shortly after dispatch. Due to this Structure being nearly 2 miles off the road with a narrow driveway, Chief 7B requested Engine 73, Tanker 74, and Truck 7 to the scene, with the rest to stage on Three Notch Road.

First arriving units found a 25×25 work shop with fire throughout the entire structure.

Firefighters deployed multiple attack lines and brought the fire under control in 20 minutes.

Crews remained on the scene for over an hour performing overhaul and hitting hot spots.

No known injuries were reported.

The Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal responded to investigate the fire.

Updates will be provided when they become.

All photos are courtesy of the Hollywood Volunteer Fire Department.

