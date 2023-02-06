Prince Frederick Man Sentenced to 10 Years for Rape and Sexual Abuse of a Minor

Joshua Ryan Gantt, convicted by a Calvert County jury in July 2022, of rape and sexual abuse of a minor, and on January 30, 2023, Gant was sentenced to 25 years, suspended to 10 years of active incarceration.

The sentence was imposed by the Honorable Mark S. Chandlee. Judge Chandlee also placed Gantt on 5 years of probation upon release and required him to undergo lifetime supervision as a sex offender.

Gantt will have to serve at least half of his active sentence before becoming parole eligible.

The case was prosecuted by Assistant State’s Attorney Rebecca N. Cordero. Evidence revealed that Gantt molested the victim, a family friend, over a 4-year period.

The victim reported the abuse when he was 13 years old. At sentencing, the State asked the Court to impose a sentence of 23 years active incarceration.

An appeal was filed to the court of Maryland on January 5, 2023, with a Motion/Request/Petition for Modification of Sentence filed the same day.

