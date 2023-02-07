Shots Fired, One Man Arrested After Breaching Joint Base Andrews
On Monday, February 6, 2023, at approximately 11:30 a.m., a man gained unauthorized access to a Joint Base Andrews housing area.
A resident discharged a firearm, security forces arrived on scene to apprehend the base intruder, and law enforcement is currently investigating the incident.
There were no injuries and no property damage reported.
This entry was posted on February 7, 2023 at 11:37 am and is filed under All News, Community, County, Department of Defense, Law Enforcement, Prince George's News, Top News, z 600X120 Top Ad Bottom, z Police Ad Top. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.