Scratch-off Ticket Delivers $1 Million Prize in Calvert County

A scratch-off ticket sold in the Calvert County community of Lusby made one person a Maryland Lottery millionaire last week. Meanwhile, another three players collected prizes of $100,000 on tickets sold in Boonsboro and Baltimore.

In all, the seven days ending Feb. 5 produced 43 winning tickets worth $10,000 or more that were redeemed or sold across Maryland, and the Lottery paid nearly $30.2 million in prizes during that span.

Winners of prizes larger than $25,000 must redeem their tickets at the Maryland Lottery Claims Center in Baltimore, which is open by appointment only. Prizes of up to $5,000 can be claimed at any of more than 400 Expanded Cashing Authority Program (XCAP) locations. All Maryland Lottery retailers are authorized to redeem tickets up to and including $600. More information is available on the How To Claim page of mdlottery.com.



Here is the weekly roundup of big winners:

Scratch-off Prizes Claimed Jan. 30 – Feb. 5:

$1 Million Prize

THE GAME OF LIFE™, Lusby Liquors, 11810 HG Trueman Road, Lusby

$100,000 Prizes

Bingo X10 5th Edition, Weis Market #178, 700 Chase Six Boulevard, Boonsboro

Gold X50, Frankford Garden Liquors, 5418 Sinclair Lane, Baltimore

Ravens X5, Giant #166, 4622 Wilkens Avenue, Baltimore

$50,000 Prizes

$50,000 Cash, Bell’s Drive-In Liquors, 5901 Central Avenue, Capitol Heights

Cash Series, Parole Liquors, 2125 Forest Drive, Annapolis

Deluxe Crossword 7 th Edition, Seneca Convenience, 12611-F Wisteria Drive, Germantown

Edition, Seneca Convenience, 12611-F Wisteria Drive, Germantown Gold X20, 7-Eleven #38196, 5230 North Point Boulevard, Sparrows Point

Gold X20, Willett’s Discount Liquor & Deli, 10573 Theodore Green Boulevard, White Plains

Gold X50, Cranberry Sunoco, 398 Baltimore Boulevard, Westminster

Six Figures, Harris Teeter #322, 8620 Guilford Road, Columbia

Six Figures, Wegmans #56, 20600 Seneca Meadows Parkway, Germantown

$10,000 Prizes

$100,000 Crossword 6th Edition, Wisteria Beer & Wine, 13220 Wisteria Drive, Germantown

Bingo X10 5th Edition, Honey Bee Liquors, 7509 Ritchie Highway, Glen Burnie

Bonus Bingo X20, Ollie’s Beer, Wine and Deli, 2011 Veirs Mill Road, Rockville

Gold X10, Lakeside Beer and Wine, 9621 Lost Knife Road, Gaithersburg

Gold X50, Honeygo Wine & Spirits, 5004 Honeygo Center Drive, Perry Hall

Lucky Times 10, Sugarloaf Wine Cellar, 12955 Wisteria Drive, Germantown

Lucky Times 10, 7-Eleven #23767, 516 West Salisbury Parkway, Salisbury

Lucky Times 10, Royal Farms #008, 1630 West Joppa Road, Towson

Million Dollar Mega Multiplier, 7-Eleven #23732, 9413 Livingston Road, Fort Washington

Million Dollar Mega Multiplier, 7-Eleven #32997, 779 Hungerford Drive, Rockville

Million Dollar Mega Multiplier, Veirs Mill Exxon, 12245 Veirs Mill Road, Silver Spring

FAST PLAY and Draw Game Tickets Sold for Drawings Jan. 30 – Feb. 5:

FAST PLAY

$20,000 Towering 10s ticket sold Jan. 31 at East Rockville Sunoco, 4100 Aspen Hill Road, Rockville (claimed)

KENO

$30,008 ticket sold Jan. 31 at The Liquor Store, 100 Smallwood Village Center, Waldorf (unclaimed as of Feb. 6)

$18,000 ticket sold Feb. 1 at Lakeside Beer and Wine, 9621 Lost Knife Road, Gaithersburg (claimed)

$12,518 ticket sold Feb. 1 at Moose Lodge #1709, 4765 Crain Highway, White Plains (unclaimed as of Feb. 6)

$10,000 ticket sold Jan. 31 at Billiard Plus, 8140 Liberty Road, Windsor Mill (claimed)

PICK 5

$50,000 ticket sold Jan. 30 at Royal Farms #238, 7401 Moores Road, Brandywine (claimed)

$50,000 ticket sold Feb. 4 at Eastover Liquors, 4909 Indian Head Highway, Oxon Hill (unclaimed as of Feb. 6)

$25,000 ticket sold Feb. 4 at Charlie Convenience, 4908 Hazelwood Avenue, Baltimore (unclaimed as of Feb. 6)

$25,000 ticket sold Feb. 4 at E-Z Convenience 2, 4419 York Road, Baltimore (claimed)

$25,000 ticket sold Feb. 2 at High’s #062, 2861 Jessup Road, Jessup (unclaimed as of Feb. 6)

$25,000 ticket sold Feb. 4 at Eastover Liquors, 4909 Indian Head Highway, Oxon Hill (claimed)

$25,000 ticket sold Feb. 5 at Niki Food Mart and Lottery, 6301 Kenwood Avenue, Rosedale (unclaimed as of Feb. 6)

$25,000 ticket sold Feb. 2 at Marlboro Village Exxon, 5111 John Roger Boulevard, Upper Marlboro (claimed)

MEGA MILLIONS

$10,000 ticket sold Jan. 28 at Harris Teeter #364, 143 Ritchie Highway, Severna Park (unclaimed as of Feb. 6)

POWERBALL

$50,000 ticket sold Jan. 30 at ShopRite of Howard Park, 4601 Liberty Heights Avenue, Baltimore (claimed)

$50,000 ticket sold Jan. 30 at Live! Casino, 7002 Arundel Mills Boulevard, Hanover (claimed)

$50,000 ticket sold Jan. 30 at Courthouse Exxon, 700 Rockville Pike, Rockville (claimed)

$50,000 ticket sold Jan. 31 at Croom Citgo, 7538 Crain Highway, Upper Marlboro (claimed)

RACETRAX

$39,094.50 ticket sold Feb. 1 at 7-Eleven #39352, 3023 Hammonds Ferry Road, Halethorpe (claimed)

$10,186 ticket sold Feb. 1 at 2000 Liquors, 21800 North Shangri La Drive, Lexington Park (claimed)

The Maryland Lottery encourages players to check their tickets by scanning them at any Lottery retailer or with the Lottery’s mobile apps. Draw game winners have 182 days from the date of a drawing to claim their prizes, and scratch-off winners have 182 days from the announced end-of-game date.