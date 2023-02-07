School Resource Officer Investigating Assault at Middle School

On February 6, two students at Milton Somers Middle School became engaged in a fight.

The school resource officer was made aware and began an investigation.

A preliminary investigation showed the fight was pre-planned on social media by both students and was to take place after school; however, it began in school outside of a classroom.

Both students received minor injuries as a result of the fight. The parents of the two students involved were contacted.

Parents are urged to monitor their children’s phones and activity and talk with them about inappropriate behavior, such as assaults, and the criminal charges they could face and or disciplinary action they could receive at the school.

Anyone with information is asked to call PFC Duley at 301-609-3282 ext. 0494.