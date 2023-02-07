Police Recover Knife from Davis Middle School Student

February 7, 2023

On February 6, school administrators at Davis Middle School were notified by a student of another student who was in possession of a knife.

The knife was recovered while the students were in the lunch room.

In accordance with Maryland law, the student cannot be charged criminally due to his age.

The school resource officer contacted the student’s parents and a report will be sent to the Charles County Department of Juvenile Services as a matter of recordation.

The schools are handling the case administratively. Anyone with information is asked to contact Officer Miedzinski at 301-609-3282 ext. 0668.

