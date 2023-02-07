Calvert County Public Schools Hosting 10th Annual Science and Engineering EXPO on February 25, 2023

February 7, 2023

On February 25, 2023, Calvert County Public Schools (CCPS) will host the 10th Annual Science and Engineering EXPO at Calvert High School from 11:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. This family event is free and open to the public.

The EXPO will showcase CCPS science and engineering programs and STEM organizations from the local community. Exhibits will be engaging for both children and adults, designed to spark interest in STEM classes and careers. The hands-on activities will include computer coding, biomedical experiments, robots, math games, catapults, and much more for the entire family to explore.

For more information, contact Dr. Yovonda Kolo at 443-550-8026 or [email protected]

