Prince George’s County Police Announces Graduation of Academy Session 148, 27 New Recruits

February 8, 2023

The Prince George’s County Police Department is proud to announce the graduation of 27 recruits from the Prince George’s County Police Department’s Police Training Academy on Tuesday, February 7, 2023.

Of the 27 graduates, 17 will join us here at the Prince George’s County Police Department. The remaining 10 will join the ranks of multiple partner law enforcement agencies within the county.

We look forward to celebrating Session 148’s accomplishments!

The Graduation of Basic Training Session #148 included new officers from our agency, the Prince George’s County Sheriff’s Office, Maryland-National Capital Park Police and Bowie City Police Department. We are proud to welcome them to our ranks!




