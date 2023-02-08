5 Teens Arrested After Vehicle Pursuit, Police Recover 3 Loaded Handguns and 2 Pounds of Drugs

On Monday, February 6, 2023, at approximately 9:15 p.m., officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a vehicle for a registration violation in the area of Meade Village Road and Meade Village Circle in Severn.

When the officer activated his emergency equipment, the vehicle fled toward Reece Road.

An aviation unit was in the area from a previous call. It followed and observed the vehicle as it continued to elude officers and make its way to the Hampton Inn, 124 Womack Drive in Annapolis.

Aviation officers observed the suspects as they exited the vehicle and discarded a bag behind the area of 2551 Riva Road.

Officers made contact with the suspects as they were returning to their vehicle. Officers would subsequently retrieve the bag that was discarded by the suspects and located three semi-automatic handguns, approximately two pounds of suspected marijuana, six suspected Adderall pills, and $1,841 in cash.

All five suspects were arrested and charged accordingly.

Omar Gaber Shalabi (Driver) age 18-year-old, Juwan Makih Jackson age 18-year-old, Richard Daryl Hillian age 19, a male juvenile age 17 and a male juvenile age 15-year-old, all five suspects from Annapolis, Maryland

