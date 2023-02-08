St. Mary’s County Government Operations for Presidents Day – Monday, February 20, 2023

All St. Mary’s County Government (SMCG) administrative offices will be closed on Monday, February 20, 2023, in observance of the Presidents Day holiday. Offices will resume normal operating schedules on Tuesday, February 21, 2023.

The February 20 closure also includes:

All three St. Mary’s County Libraries (Charlotte Hall, Leonardtown, and Lexington Park)

All three Senior Activity Centers (Garvey, Loffler, and Northern), and there will be no home-delivered meals

The St. Mary’s Transit System (STS)

The following SMCG operations will be open on February 20:

The six Convenience Centers and the St. Andrews Landfill (regular hours)

Department of Recreation & Parks school programs and facilities (regular hours)

The St. Clements Island Museum, Piney Point Lighthouse Museum, and the Old Jail Museum (open for visitors from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.)

The Wicomico Shores Golf Course (open 7:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.); the Riverview Restaurant (open 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.)