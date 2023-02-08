First AeroPark Farmer’s Market of 2023 Coming February 12, 2023

The first AeroPark Farmer’s market of 2023 is coming up on February 12th, just in time to get delicious snacks for the big game, or to pick up some unique gifts for your special Valentine!

The market is a great chance to support local businesses and get the freshest ingredients directly from Southern Maryland.

When you shop local, up to 68% of the money you spend stays in the community, so come help support the wonderful entrepreneurs that make Maryland unique. The market runs from 9am – 1pm and is located indoors so you can enjoy watching the planes go by while shopping rain or shine!

This AeroPark Famer’s Market embraces and showcases the rural characteristics of Southern Maryland while highlighting the role that our region has played in developing our nation’s air and space technologies. One of the most unique characteristics is that people can fly their plane into the airport from other parts of the region to buy goods and then fly home!

Sotterley is sponsoring this special market at the Airport Terminal building located at 44200 Airport Road, California, Maryland. Located in St. Mary’s County, the airport is about four miles northeast of the central business district of Leonardtown and is part of the growing AeroPark Innovation District.

Pick up fresh and local goods like local meats, honey, baked goods, eggs, seasonal produce, local hard ciders, bourbon, and beer, pickles, oils and vinegars, cheese, spices, and even chocolate to make your big day spread unique.

Check out the vendor list below!



Dixon Family Farm Olga’s Cakes Olivin’s Olive Oils & Balsamic Vinegars Unforgoatable Goods Beez Knees (Ice Cream!) Boon Doggie Farm Zekiah Farms Tobacco Barn Distillery Beachin Bay Bakery Mully’s Brewery Free State Ciders Gigi’s treats Nativo Spices (Empanadas & take home pizza!) Sotterley (Growing for Good) Achterberg Acres The Garden (Mushrooms) Bird Dog Café Blue Wind (Chocolate & Stuffed Ham)

