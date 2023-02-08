St. Mary’s County Commissioner Meeting Rollup – February 7, 2023

The Commissioners of St. Mary’s County (CSMC) held their regular business meeting on Tuesday February 7, 2023, beginning with the invocation and pledge, followed by approval of the consent agenda.

The Commissioners then presented a proclamation for Black History Month, followed by a proclamation for Dating Violence Prevention Month.

The CSMC then heard a brief from the St. Mary’s County Library Director, Michael Blackwell.

During County Administrator time, the Commissioners took the following action:

Approved the Board of Education’s request for additional funds from the School Safety Grant.

Approved the Program Open Space Acquisition Application and Project Agreement for the Trailhead Property – Three Notch Trail Phase Seven.

Adopted the Resolution to accept Juniper Street into the St. Mary’s County Highway Maintenance System; and adopted the Ordinance setting a maximum speed and establishing stop intersections for this road of Evergreen Park in Wildewood.

The Commissioners then received a legislative update from the Office of the County Attorney.

The CSMC will host their next regular business meeting on Tuesday, February 14, 2023, at 9 a.m.