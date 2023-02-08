UPDATE: Police Investigating 14-Year-Old Shot in Waldorf, Victim Flown with Serious, Non-Life-Threatening Injuries

UPDATE 2/9/2023: On February 8 at approximately 4:03 p.m., officers responded to the area of Albermarle Place in Waldorf for the report of a shooting.

When officers arrived, they discovered a 14-year-old male with a gunshot wound to his leg.

The officers provided first aid until paramedics arrived and the victim was transported to a hospital and treated for injuries that do not appear to be life threatening.

A preliminary investigation revealed the victim was walking in the area of Albermarle Place when unknown suspects fired a gun at him from nearby. The victim was able to run to a nearby house and call 9-1-1.

The shooting does not appear to be random and investigators are pursuing leads.

Anyone with information to call Detective Bringley at 301-609-6499. Tipsters who want to remain anonymous may contact Charles County Crime Solvers by calling 1-866-411-TIPS. Tips can also be submitted online at www.charlescountycrimesolvers.com or by using the P3Intel mobile app. A cash reward is available for the tip that leads to an arrest in this case.



