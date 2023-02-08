Police Investigating Motor Vehicle Collision in California, One Flown Out and Two Transported with Minor Injuries

On Wednesday, February 8, 2023, at 2:35 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to Three Notch Road and Old Rolling Road in California, for the reported motor vehicle collision with injuries.

Crews arrived on the scene to find two vehicles in the roadway.

7 firefighters from Bay District Volunteer Fire Department found three occupants inside of the pickup truck and began extricating the operator.

Personnel removed three doors for patient access and removed all three victims in under 20 minutes.

One adult male and one adult female were transported with injuries reported as minor/non-life-threatening to an area hospital.

The operator of the pickup truck, an adult male, was flown to an area trauma center by Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 7.

The operator of the Mercedes-Benz signed care refusal forms on the scene.

Witnesses reported the Mercedes-Benz was travelling Southbound on Three Notch Road and ran a steady red traffic light and struck the pickup truck which was entering Three Notch Road from Old Rolling Road.

Police are investigating the crash. No known citations were issued on the scene.

Updates will be provided when they become available.

