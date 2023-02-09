Trio of $50,000-Winning Powerball Tickets Sold in Maryland

Lucky tickets in Feb. 6 drawing sold in Dunkirk, Owings Mills, Rockville

Check your Powerball tickets, everyone! Although the $754.6 million jackpot was hit in the state of Washington, Maryland retailers sold three tickets in Monday’s drawing that are each worth $50,000. Also sold were 38,426 other winning tickets with prizes ranging from $4 to $200 with the Power Play multiplier.

The Maryland Lottery is looking for the lucky players who bought third-tier winning tickets at:

Wawa #573, 10245 Kirksville Lane, Dunkirk (Calvert)

7-Eleven #32287, 3731 Crondall Lane, Owings Mills (Baltimore)

Gourmet Beer & Wine, 11530 Rockville Pike, Rockville (Montgomery)

The winning numbers were 5, 11, 22, 23 and 69; the Power Ball was 7 and Power Play was 2. Lottery officials encourage winners to sign the backs of their tickets immediately and put them in a safe location. They get 182 days from the date of the drawing to claim their prizes.

Instructions on claiming prizes in person or by mail are available HERE. Players must redeem prizes larger than $25,000 by mail or at Lottery headquarters in the Montgomery Park Business Center, 1800 Washington Blvd., Suite 330 in Baltimore. The Lottery’s Claims Center in Baltimore is open by appointment only (no walk-ins). Click HERE to schedule an appointment.

The jackpot had rolled to the fifth-largest in Powerball jackpot history and the ninth-largest in U.S. lottery history. The estimated cash option for the Feb. 6 drawing was $407.2 million.

Maryland is home to three Powerball jackpot wins: $731.1 million in January 2021 (Lonaconing, Allegany County); $128.8 million in December 2011 (Elkton, Cecil County) and $108.8 million in September 2011 (Abingdon, Harford County).

So far in 2023, the Maryland Lottery has sold 12 third-tier winning Powerball tickets worth $50,000 to $150,000 and two third-tier Powerball Double Play tickets of $50,000 and $50,007. In 2022, the state sold two $2 million second-tier winning tickets, seven $1 million second-tier winning tickets, 92 third-tier winning tickets and five Double Play third-tier winning tickets.