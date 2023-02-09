Shoppers Coming to Three Locations in St. Mary’s and One in Charles County

St. Mary’s County Commissioners announced the past Leonardtown and Hollywood McKay’s stores will become the new locations for Shopper’s, along with Shasho Consulting, P.A. Commercial Real Estate announcing Shoppers is confirmed to be returning to the California McKay’s location at the Patuxent Crossing Shopping Center (formerly known as San Souci Plaza.)

Along with the three stores in St. Mary’s County, Shoppers is set to open in June of 2023 at the St. Charles Town Plaza in Waldorf.

The Leonardtown McKay’s closed after after 15 years in Leonardtown. The Charlotte Hall and Hollywood stores opened in 1982 and 1962.