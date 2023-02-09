Bed Bath & Beyond in St. Mary’s County is Closing

Bed Bath & Beyond has released the locations of the 149 stores it’s closing in the coming weeks.

The list of closures comes after it announced it was was closing 87 other stores.

The company was close to bankruptcy, and has avoided Chapter 11 for now by completing a complex stock offering that will give it an immediate injection of $225 million in funds and a pledge for $800 million in the future to pay down its current debt load.

These are the Maryland locations Bed Bath & Beyond plans to close in the coming weeks:

23415 Three Notch Road in California, Maryland

12940 Middlebrook Road in Germantown, Maryland

17716 Garland Groh Blvd. in Hagerstown, Maryland