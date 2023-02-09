Waldorf Man Arrested for First-Degree Assault, Suspect Also Violated Probation

On Sunday, February 5 at 4:43 p.m., officers responded to the 11300 block of Golden Eagle Place in Waldorf for the report of a domestic-related dispute / altercation.

When officers arrived, they spoke with a woman who had clear and visible injuries. The suspect, Andre Joseph Burch, 29, of Waldorf fled the scene prior to police arrival.

A preliminary investigation revealed Burch was inside the townhome with the victim and an argument ensued. Burch reportedly produced a firearm and threatened to shoot the victim. The victim was able to strike the suspect at which time he began assaulting her and pulling out large portions of her hair.

The victim was able to call 9-1-1 for help. Officers arrived and canvassed the area, but did not locate the suspect.



The officers subsequently obtained an arrest warrant charging Burch with first-degree assault, second-degree assault and other charges.

Further, a bench warrant from the Charles County Circuit Court was issued charging Burch with violating his probation relating to previous charges which include:

On October 18, 2019, Burch was arrested in connection with firing a gun toward a group of people on Snow Owl Place.

On November 19, 2019, he was indicted on charges of first-degree assault (three counts), second-degree assault (4 counts), attempted home invasion, and use of a firearm in a felony.

In court, he entered an Alford plea and was sentenced to 10 years for second-degree assault and five years for illegal possession of a regulated firearm. All but 18 months of this sentence was suspended and Burch was released from the Charles County Detention Center on December 18, 2020 after being there for 14 months.

In April 2021, as part of another investigation relating to Burch, officers served a search warrant at Burch’s residence. A firearm was recovered and Burch was arrested and charged with illegal possession of a firearm due to multiple previous prohibiting convictions. He was released on personal recognizance the following day. During his court appearance in October 2021, he pleaded guilty and was sentenced to five years, with all suspended but one day.

On February 7, 2023, officers assigned to the Warrant Unit located and arrested Burch in connection with the domestic-related assault that occurred on February 5.

On February 8, 2023 in terms of the domestic-related assault, a judge ordered Burch could be released from the detention center as long as he meets the conditions for electronic monitoring and has no contact with the victim.

Burch was also released on electronic monitoring for the bench warrant with orders he must remain home and can only leave his residence for medical and legal appointments.

