18-Year-Old and 19-Year-Old Suspects in Stolen Kia Taken into Custody

The Prince George’s County Police Department’s Washington Area Vehicle Enforcement team arrested two suspects who were in a stolen Kia. The suspects are 19-year-old Tyree Pearson of Washington, DC, and 18-year-old Kevin Hawkins of Capitol Heights.

On February 7, 2023, at approximately 12:20 pm, WAVE members observed a Kia that had recently been reported stolen in a neighboring jurisdiction. The detectives stopped the car in the 1400 block of Opus Avenue in Capitol Heights.



Officers took the drive and passenger in custody. A USB charging cord was recovered in the car which was used to start the stolen vehicle. This method of using a USB cord to steal certain Kias and Hyundais is a trend that’s been shared on social media nationwide.

In order to help prevent vehicle theft, we encourage residents to remove charger cords from their vehicles or at least hide them. Also, consider purchasing a brake pedal club, alarm or other theft prevention device.

The suspects are charged with theft, unauthorized removal of a vehicle, unlawful taking of a motor vehicle and additional charges. They were transported to the Department of Corrections.

If anyone has information on regarding this case, they are urged to contact WAVE detectives at 301-516-3788. Please refer to case 23-0007705.

Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), or go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, or use the “P3 Tips” mobile app search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device.

