On Wednesday, February 8, 2023, at 1:25 p.m., students in a classroom at General Smallwood Middle School were exposed to an unknown substance that was sprayed in the air, possibly by another student.

Based on the reactions of several students, it appeared the spray was pepper spray.

The students were seen by a school nurse.

The school resource officer has initiated an investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call PFC Barry at 301-609-3283 ext. 0574. The investigation is ongoing.