Police Investigating Homicide in Laurel, Detectives Seeking Information

Update – February 9, 2023: The victim in this case has been identified as 32-year-old Antwaun D. Conyers of New Carrollton, Maryland. Homicide detectives are still actively investigating the incident. Any additional information will be released when available.

Suspect: Hispanic male, possibly in his 30’s. 5’7”, thin build, 160-170 lbs, last seen wearing all black clothing, head covered, armed with a handgun.

The suspect was operating a dark-colored Ford Mustang with a loud exhaust, equipped with Mustang logo projectors on the doors.

On February 8, 2023, at approximately 10:15 a.m., officers responded for a report of a shooting that had just occurred in the 3500 block of Russett Green East in Laurel.

The witness indicated that an adult male had been shot, and the suspect, described as an adult black male (no further description), fled in a dark-colored sedan towards Laurel Fort Meade Road.

When officers arrived, they located the victim on the sidewalk suffering from at least one gunshot wound. Fire Department personnel arrived on the scene and pronounced the victim deceased.

Homicide detectives arrived and learned of a potential connection between the victim and the suspect and determined this to be a targeted incident, not a random act of violence.

This is an active and ongoing investigation, and detectives ask anyone with information to contact them at 410-222-4731 or the Anne Arundel County Police Tip Line at 410-222-4700.