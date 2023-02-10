Impaired Mechanicsville Man Arrested After Driving Wrong Way on Three Notch Road and Striking Motorcylist

On Wednesday, February 8, 2023, at approximately 4:00 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to Three Notch Road and Pegg Road in Lexington Park, for the reported motor vehicle collision involving a motorcycle.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a single vehicle and a motorcycle involved in a head-on collision.

Emergency medical personnel evaluated one victim on scene and transported them to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to the scene and located the 1993 Ford Mustang facing Northbound in the Southbound lanes of Three Notch Road.

The operator of the Ford was identified as Thomas Donahue, age 63 of Mechanicsville, officers administered field sobriety testing on the scene and placed Donahue into custody.

Donahue has been issued the following citations.

FAILURE TO DRIVE VEHICLE ON RIGHT HALF OF ROADWAY WHEN REQUIRED

DRIVER FAILURE TO OBEY PROPERLY PLACED TRAFFIC CONTROL DEVICE INSTRUCTIONS

FAILURE TO CONTROL VEHICLE SPEED ON HIGHWAY TO AVOID COLLISION

DRIVING VEHICLE WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL

DRIVING VEHICLE WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL PER SE

DRIVING VEH. WHILE IMPAIRED BY ALCOHOL