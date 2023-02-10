Gun Recovered at DuVal High School in Lanham

A DuVal High School student is facing charges for being in possession of a handgun on school property today. The student is 15-years-old. The school is located in the 9800 block of Good Luck Road.

On February 8, 2023, at approximately 10:45 am, Prince George’s County Public Schools security personnel discovered a student was in possession of a handgun.

Security personnel located the weapon during the search of the student. The School Resource Officer was notified and assumed the investigation.

The student is charged with handgun on person, dangerous weapon on school property, possession of a firearm by a minor and loaded handgun on person.

The investigation is on-going.