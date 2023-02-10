Suspected Marijuana Recovered from Student at Middle School

On February 9 at 11 a.m., a school administrator at Piccowaxen Middle School was made aware of a student possibly in possession of marijuana.

Further investigation revealed the student was in possession of a plastic bag containing less than 10 grams of marijuana, a vape pen, and cartridges with possible marijuana residue, which was found in the student’s locker.

In accordance with Maryland law, the student, age 13, was charged with a civil violation of possession of a controlled dangerous substance. The student also faces disciplinary consequences from the CCPS.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact Cpl. Caballero at 301-609-6282 ext. 0573.