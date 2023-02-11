Alfred Jay Myers, 79, of Mechanicsville, MD, passed away on Thursday, January 26, 2023, at MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital, Leonardtown, MD.

Al was born on September 13, 1943, in Detroit, Michigan, to the late Alfred Jay Myers and Gloria Hartling.

Al enlisted in the US Navy in 1961 and served his country honorably for 3 years of active duty and 3 years of reserve duty. Al was employed by the Federal Government as a carpenter and retired in 1995.

Al married the love of his life, Patricia Ann, on May 26, 1962, and was married for 60 years. He is survived by his wife, son James W. Myers of Tennessee, his grandchildren, James W. Myers, Jr., Michelle Julia Harvey, and Christopher L. Myers plus his six great-grandchildren, Reagan and Natalie Myers, Branek and Zoe Harvey and Xavier and Greyson Myers.

Al will be greatly missed by all.

Per wishes from the family, there will not be any viewing services.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Hospice of St. Mary’s.

Condolences can be made to the family at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

Arrangements by Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A., Charlotte Hall, MD.