Shirley Kay Jackson, 58, of Avenue, MD, peacefully passed away on February 2, 2023, at home surrounded by family.

She was born April 10, 1964, in Leonardtown, MD to Franklin and Rachel Quade (Wathen). Shirley is survived by her children, Cassandra Mayfield, Mary Rachel Jackson, Kyle Jackson, and three step-children, grandchildren including Logan Mayfield, Noah Mayfield, and five step-grandchildren. Brothers and sisters include Delores Wong, Joseph Quade, Michael (Harvey) Quade, David Quade, Gary Quade, Danny Quade, Mary Ellen Oliver, Pamela Gass, and Tonya Sheppard.

Shirley absolutely loved her job as a special needs school bus aid. She loved riding the motorcycle with her love Tom Sutton (aka Cracker) when the weather permitted. She loved dancing and being around friends.

Family will receive friends on Monday, February 6, 2023, from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm with the service beginning at 7:00 pm at Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, 30195 Three Notch Road, Charlotte Hall, MD 20622.

In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to the funeral home to help the family with the funeral cost.

Condolences can be made to the family at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com

All arrangements made by Brinsfield Funeral Home, Charlotte Hall, MD.