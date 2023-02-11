Robert Charles Gardiner Sr. went Home peacefully to Heaven on Monday, February 6, 2023. Bob was a good man, with great integrity who knew the Lord. He absolutely loved his family.

He was born on January 6, 1943 at Sibley Memorial Hospital in Washington D.C. to his late parents Dudley and Elizabeth Gardiner. He graduated from Bladensburg High School in 1961 where he then went to serve 3 years in the U.S. Army. He worked 25 years for Hennage Creative Printers. After that, he worked for the U.S. Postal Service where he retired 20 years later.

He spent Sundays attending Methodist Church services. He loved listening to the Word. He read His Bible faithfully and enjoyed writing scriptures. He liked to volunteer. He volunteered as a greeter at church and for Meals on Wheels. He was a season pass holder for the Washington Capitals hockey team and the Maryland Terrapins football team and delighted in taking his children and grandchildren to the games. He had a beagle named Sparky who he adored.

He was a beloved father, grandfather, great grandfather, son, brother, and uncle. He is predeceased by his daughter Elizabeth, his parents, his sister Nancy, his brothers Dudley and James, his daughter-n-law Darlene, and his great grandson Jordan. He is survived by his son Robert Jr. (Melissa), his daughter Debra (David), his grandchildren Christina, Anthony (Dolores), Lauren (Glenn), Ashley (James), Brandon (Fiorella), Carrie, Frank (Maria), Scott, Toni, Shannon (Robert), and Justin, his 11 great grandchildren, and his nieces and nephews.

Visitation is on Saturday, February 11 from 10:00 a.m. until the start of service at 11:00 a.m. at Brinsfield Funeral Home, 30195 Three Notch Road Charlotte Hall, Md 20622. Interment follows the service at Heritage Memorial Cemetery, 13472 Poplar Hill Road Waldorf, MD 20601. The officiant is Pastor Timothy Wood. The pallbearers are Anthony Carmona, Brandon Carmona, Frank Carmona, Glenn Posey, Robert Liming, and James Lambert. The honorary pallbearer is Matthew Posey.

Condolences can be made to the family at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com

Arrangements by Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A. Charlotte Hall, MD