Kenneth Ronald Moore Sr., 80, of Mechanicsville, MD, passed away peacefully on February 3, 2023 at home.

Kenneth was born October 28, 1942 to George and Hazel Moore in Upper Marlboro, MD. After Kenneth graduated from high school, he married Catherine Gore on August 18, 1962. Together they had three children together, Cyndi, Kristin and Kenneth Jr. (Ronnie).

Kenneth worked for Prince George’s County Public Schools in Central Garage for 32 years until he retired in 1993.

Kenneth is survived by his wife, Catherine; daughter, Cyndi Guyer (Jerry) of Mechanicsville, MD; son, Kenneth Moore Jr. (Mary) of Chesapeake Beach, MD; sisters, Doris Gee (John) of Chesapeake Beach, MD, Regina Atkins of Upper Marlboro, MD, Ann Wade (Roger) of West River, MD; brothers, Donald Moore of Cumberland, MD, Paul Moore of Conway, SC, Stephen Moore of Conway, SC; four grandchildren and one great grandchild.

Kenneth is predeceased by his parents and daughter Kristin.

The family will receive friends for Visitation on Tuesday, February 7, 2023, from 5:00 to 7:00 pm with a Funeral Service Wednesday, February 8, 2023, at 10:00 am at Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A., 30195 Three Notch Road, Charlotte Hall, MD 20622. Interment will follow at Resurrection Cemetery, 8000 Woodyard Road, Clinton, MD 20735.

Condolences can be made to the family at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com

