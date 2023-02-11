Donald Joseph Treyes, 85, of Leonardtown, MD passed away on February 4th, 2023, surrounded by his beloved wife and children. Donald is also known to many as Don, Donnie, Pops or Pop Pop. Don was born on April 5th, 1937, to the late Antonio Treyes and Lillian Mae “Roche” Treyes in Philadelphia, PA. He moved to Washington, DC in the early 1950’s. He attended Chamberlain High School and later joined the Merchant Marines where he spent time traveling to foreign countries. He then decided to return to High School and graduated in 1957. After graduating from Chamberlain High School, he began working with the D.C. Government as an Engineer in the surveying field. On October 22nd, 1960, at the age of twenty-three, he married his beautiful wife Gloria or “Petey” as most people call her. Together they spent 62 wonderful years watching their children and grandchildren grow up. Within the first year of marriage, he was drafted into the Army in August of 1961. He then served two years and was honorably discharged.

Don had many hobbies he enjoyed. He loved to dance and listen to a wide variety of music especially the oldies, Doo Wop and Beach Music. He also loved the game of football, especially his favorite team, The Washington Redskins. He loved being outdoors, he enjoyed fishing and crabbing with his family and friends. He loved doing small crafts and building just about anything. Don also enjoyed collecting coins and was incredibly proud of his collection.

Don always had a smile on his face. When he walked into a room, the whole room would instantly light up with his contagious smile. His family and friends will remember his infectious smile forever in their hearts.

Don is survived by his loving wife Gloria “Petey” his children; Donald Treyes, Jr. (Donna) Mechanicsville, MD, Darren Treyes (Christine) of Leonardtown, MD, Denise Stearns (Rick) of Leonardtown, MD and Dennis Treyes (Christine) of Haymarket, VA. Grandchildren; Ryan, Brandi & Nick Stearns; Maddox and Jaxson Treyes. He is preceded in death by his parents, Antonio and Lillian Treyes; his sisters Mona Betis, Connie Macogay, and brother Jack Gonzaga. He is also survived by a host of nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends on Saturday, February 18th, 2023, from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. followed by a funeral service, celebrated by Reverend Joe Orlando at Brinsfield Funeral Home, 22955 Hollywood Road, Leonardtown, MD.

In Lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the American Heart Association, P.O. Box 840692, Dallas, TX 75284-0692.

Condolences to the family may be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com

Arrangements by Brinsfield Funeral Home, P. A. Leonardtown, MD