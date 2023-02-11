Shyrl Ann Bradford, 68, of Great Mills, MD, formerly of Piney Point, MD, passed away on January 30, 2023 in Callaway, MD. Born on August 9, 1954 in Leonardtown, MD. She was the loving daughter of the late Phyllis Ann McKenney and David “Don” McKenney. Shyrl is survived by her children Ian Bradford of Leonardtown, MD, Stephanie Mooneyham of La Plata, MD, her sister Debbie Morley of Leonardtown, MD, and two grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her brother Gerald McKenney.

Shyrl was born and raised in St. Mary’s County, MD, and she graduated from Great Mills High School in 1972. She lived in Florida for about 25 years, returning to St. Mary’s County, MD in 2000. Shyrl loved watching football and rooting for the Miami Dolphins and Washington Commanders. She loved spending time with her grandchildren.

The family will receive friends on Thursday, February 9, 2023 from 12:00 noon to 1:00 PM in the Mattingley-Gardiner Funeral Home, Leonardtown, MD, where a memorial service will be held in the funeral home chapel at 1:00 PM. Interment will be private.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Hospice House of St. Mary’s.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.mgfh.com.

Arrangements provided by the Mattingley-Gardiner Funeral Home and Cremation Services, P.A., Leonardtown, MD.