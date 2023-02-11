Kathryn Elizabeth Nicely “Kathy” 65, of Mechanicsville, MD passed away on February 2, 2023 at MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital. Born January 22, 1958 in Fort Belvoir, VA, she was the daughter of the late James Smith and Patricia Smith.

Kathy is survived by her husband, Darryl Nicely, whom she spent 37 wonderful years with. Her children, Kathleen Moore of Baltimore, MD and Angel Moore of Corsicana, TX; her grandchildren, Khloe and Jason and her brother Michael Smith of Bowie, MD.

Kathy had a love for animals, she loved playing with her cat Tuxedo and dog Champ. Kathy enjoyed taking long rides in the country, fishing, crossword puzzles and loved spending time with family and friends.