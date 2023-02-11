Charles Leonard Holt, Jr., beloved husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, uncle, and friend passed away on February 5, 2023 surrounded by his loved ones at his home. He was born on February 27, 1935 in Mechanicsville, MD to Charles Leonard and Mary Rosalie Holt.

Charles was preceded in death by his brother Raymond Holt; brother in-law, Mack McNeal and Sylvester June; and Felicia Simmons, granddaughter; Jeremy Holt and Brandon Smoot, grandsons. He is survived by his wife, Thelma Flordell Holt of Mechanicsville, MD; his brother Paul Lionel and Mary Rosetta Holt of Mechanicsville, MD, his daughter Mary Rosalie Holt of Great Mills, MD; his son, Charles Leroy Holt of Lexington Park, MD; his daughter, Thelma Elizabeth Smoot of Lexington Park, MD, his granddaughters Tamica Ann Johnson of Lexington Park, MD and Jellissa Marie Bush of Great Mills, MD; his grandsons Shaun Holt of Texas and Nathan Lamar Bush of Lexington Park, MD, his great grandson Benjamin Wesley DuBois IV of Great Mills, MD, and great granddaughter Niko Robyn K. Bush of Lexington Park, MD. Charles is also survived by his brother-in-law, James and Gladys June, in-laws Regina Holt, Rosemary McNeal, and Edythe June; in-laws: Shirley and Francis Curtis of Mechanicsville, MD, Elaine and Joker Young; Joe and Gloria June and Gary June brother-law all residing in Waldorf, MD. He has numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins too many to list, but Charles loved them just the same.

Charles received his education at Benjamin Banneker School in Loveville, MD. He retired from the Ace Plumbing Company as a Foreman. Charles was a lifelong member of the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church right here in Mechanicsville, MD. He enjoyed all sports but was a football and baseball fan. He loved the Baltimore Ravens mostly.

Charles was a kind and generous man who loved his family and neighbors dearly. His beloved neighbor, Dorothy Fenwick, became like family over the years. Her grandchildren were also like an extension to our family often having dinner with us and devouring Flordell’s biscuits. Charles enjoyed hunting, fishing, and observing people’s habits. Most of all, he enjoyed gardening. His juicy cucumber, tomatoes, string beans, and cabbage were gifted to his neighbors and family. In his younger years Charles would provide plumbing services for neighbors, family, and friends at low or no cost. This was a service that really benefited our community, and he was well respected for that. “Love your neighbor as yourself, there is no greater commandment.” That is what Charles did with his gardening and plumbing skills.

He also enjoyed walking with his stick around the neighborhood even when there wasn’t a basket or bucket of vegetable to deliver. Walking was his exercise for his legs and the telephone was the exercise for his mouth. Every day he would be talking to his devoted cousins Geraldine, Beebe, and his son Charles. They would speak on every subject from the weather to sports to surprising Beebe with a new “She Shed” for her lawnmower. Charles had an infectious laugh which sometimes turned into a fit, leaving him rolling around onto the floor with laughter. Just as much as Charles loved life, he adored Flordell and his children and grandkids. On his last day we were all gathered together laughing and talking about his new life plans. I never felt so much love from him that day. Maybe Charles knew that his Father was calling him home. All I know is that his life on earth should be truly celebrated because he cared so much for others. We will always remember Charles for being such an incredible person whose legacy will remain in our hearts.

The family will receive friends on Friday, February 17, 2023 from 10:30 AM to 11:30 AM in Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Mechanicsville, MD, where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:30 AM with Father Michael Tietjen officiating. Interment will follow at Charles Memorial Gardens, Leonardtown, MD.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Mechanicsville, MD.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.mgfh.com

Arrangements provided by the Mattingley-Gardiner Funeral Home and Cremation Services, P.A., Leonardtown, MD.