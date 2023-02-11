Margaret Irene “Peggy” Tallant, 98, of Solomons, MD and formerly of Haines City, FL, passed

away on January 31, 2023 at Solomons Nursing Center.

Born February 13, 1924 in Springfield, PA, she was the daughter of the late George Shuebrook

and Margaret (Gregory) Shuebrook.

Peggy graduated from Springfield High School in 1941. She married James G. Tallant, Sr. on

July 29, 1944 in Philadelphia, PA. Peggy worked for the Civil Service for twenty-five years,

retiring in June 1973. She was a member of the Golden Girls, the Red Hat Society, and the

Calvert Memorial Hospital Auxiliary. Peggy was also a member of Our Lady Star of the Sea

Church.

Peggy is survived by her children, David and Sharon of FL, Sam and Mary of MD, Sam and

Suezanne of MD; daughter-in-law, Linda of TX; ten grandchildren; sixteen great-grandchildren;

two great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, James G. Tallant, Sr.

on July 28, 2009; her son, Greg; and siblings, George, June, Eva, Shirly, Sam and Tommy.

Services are private. Memorial contributions may be made to Our Lady Star of the Sea Catholic

Church, 90 Alexander Lane, P.O. Box 560, Solomons, MD 20688 or Tunnel to Towers

Foundation, 2361 Hylan Blvd., Staten Island, NY 10306 or online at T2T.org.

Condolences to the family may be made at www.rauschfuneralhomes.com.

