George Stanley “Stan” Buckler, Jr., 68, of Lusby, MD passed away on February 4, 2023 at his

residence.

Born December 14, 1954 in Prince Frederick, MD, he was the son of Norma Lee (Pardoe)

Buckler and the late George Stanley Buckler, Sr.

Stan graduated from Calvert Senior High School in 1972. He was an operator at Calvert Cliffs

Nuclear Power Plant (Constellation) for thirty-three years, retiring on May 1, 2014. He was a

faithful man who loved the Lord, his family, church, and community.

Stan is survived by his wife, Nancy Buckler, whom he married on May 8, 2004 at Crossroad

Christian Church in St. Leonard, MD; his children, Chris Buckler ( Charity) of Abingdon, MD

and Matt Buckler (Lynn Feldmann) of Alexandria, VA; his grandchildren, Julie, Katie and

David; and siblings, Brad Buckler of Reno, NV and Jackie Buckler of Flemington, WV.

Family will receive friends on Monday, February 13, 2023 from 9:30 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. with a

Funeral Service conducted by Pastor Bob Lee following at 11:00 a.m. at Rausch Funeral Home,

20 American Lane, Lusby, MD 20657. Interment will follow in Middleham Chapel Cemetery,

Lusby, MD.

Serving as pallbearers will be Chris Buckler, Matt Buckler, Alan Lee, George McDermott, Bill

Burbano and Mark Broadhurst.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to CurePSP, 1216 Broadway, 2 nd Floor,

New York, NY 10001 or online at CurePSP.org.

Condolences to the family may be made at www.rauschfuneralhomes.com.

