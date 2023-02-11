UPDATE: One Flown to Trauma Center After Two Vehicle Collision in Lusby

On Friday, February 10, 2023, at approximately 11:40 p.m., police fire and rescue personnel responded to Route 4 and Pardoe Road in Lusby, for the motor vehicle collision reported serious with one vehicle on fire and one victim ejected.

Police arrived on the scene to find two vehicles involved in a rear-end style collision with no vehicles overturned and the fire out upon arrival. Deputies requested all First Responders arriving on the scene to use caution as one victim was laying in the roadway.

The Chevrolet SUV was rear-ended by a 4-door Chrysler sedan which sent the SUV into the median strip where it struck the guardrail and came to a rest in the oncoming lanes.

All lanes of Southbound and Northbound Solomons Island Road at Pardoe Road in Lusby are closed due at this time. update 2/11/2023 @12:45 a.m. road still closed.

Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 7 landed at the scene and transported one victim to an area trauma center. Unknown injuries/unknown if second victim was transported.

Police are investigating the collision. Updates will be provided when they become available.

