Mechanicsville Volunteer Fire Department Regrets to Announce Passing of Past Auxiliary Member Barbara Montgomery

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Past Auxiliary member Barbara Ann Montgomery, mother to President John Montgomery and mother-in-law to Past Auxiliary President Karen Montgomery.

Please keep the family in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time.

Barbara Ann Montgomery, 86, of Mechanicsville, MD, peacefully passed away on February 8, 2023, surrounded by her loving family.

Barbara was born on September 5, 1936, to the late John Loyal Guy and Mary Louise Guy in Loveville, MD. Barbara was the loving wife to John Logan Montgomery, whom she married in St. Joseph’s Catholic Church on January 23, 1954.



Barbara is survived by her children Catherine Ann Stewart (Skip) of Valley Lee, MD, John Steven “Monkey” Montgomery (Karen) of Mechanicsville, MD, Patricia Lynn Therres (JT) of Hughesville, MD, and Robin Kay Ramos (Joe) of Mechanicsville, MD, grandchildren; Timmy Pilkerton, John Lewis Montgomery (Madonna), Sherry Shubrooks ( Marc), Michael Montgomery (Audrey), Steven Montgomery (Leslie), Jenna Schoolnick (Dave) and Kelci Helms (Robbie), 9 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great-grandchildren with another due in March; sister Jean Burch of Charlotte Hall, MD; many loving nieces and nephews and special caregiver Gloria Barnes.

Barbara was preceded in death by her parents, brother John Loyal Guy, Jr., and her sisters Mary Lou May and Mary Blanche Pilkerton.

Barbara retired in 1997 after 26 years from Peebles Department store in Waldorf, MD. She was devoted to her family and cherished her time spent with them. She loved to go camping with the Blue Crabs Camping Club as well as family and friends every chance she got. She loved eating hard crabs. Christmas was her favorite time of the year. Hosting family and the many friends that would stop by for a stuffed ham sandwich and a drink made her heart happy.

Pallbearers will be her Grandchildren & Great-Grandchildren John Lewis Montgomery, Michael Montgomery, Steven Montgomery, CJ Burroughs, Devyn Vukovich, Luke Montgomery, Alex Montgomery, and Bricen Montgomery.

Honorary pallbearers will be; Timmy Pilkerton, Sherry Shubrooks, Leslie Montgomery, Jenna Schoolnick, Kelci Helms, Jordan Montgomery, Samantha Wise, Mechanicsville VFD Auxiliary, and Emma Raley.

The family will receive friends on Thursday, February 23, 2023, for visitation from 5:00 pm-8:00 pm at Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A. at 30195 Three Notch Road, Charlotte Hall, MD 20622 with prayers beginning at 7:00 pm with Deacon Bill Kyte, followed by Mechanicsville VFD Auxiliary prayers. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday, February 24, 2022, at Immaculate Conception Church 28297 Old Village Road, Mechanicsville, MD 20659 at 11:00 am with Father Tietjen. Interment will follow at Queen of Peace Cemetery, 38888 Doctor Johnson Road, Mechanicsville, MD 20659.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to Hospice of St. Mary’s P.O. Box 625 Leonardtown, MD 20650, Mechanicsville Volunteer Rescue Squad P.O. Box 10 Mechanicsville, MD 20659, or Mechanicsville Volunteer Fire Department P.O. Box 37 Mechanicsville, MD 20659.

Condolences can be made to the family at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com

Arrangements by Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A., Charlotte Hall, MD.