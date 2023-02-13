19-Year-Old Shot and Killed in Suitland, Cash Reward Offered for Information Leading to Arrest

The Prince George’s County Police Department’s Homicide Unit is actively investigating a fatal shooting that occurred on Friday in Suitland.

The victim is 19-year-old Tolonzo Stephon Rhodes of Washington, DC. A reward of up to $25,000 is being offered for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.

On February 10, 2023, at approximately 6:40 am, officers responded to the 3200 block of Swann Road for a shooting. Officers located the victim inside of a car. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

Investigators are working to identify the suspect(s) and determine a motive.

If anyone has information relevant to this investigation, they are asked to please call detectives at 301-516-2512.

Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), or go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, or use the “P3 Tips” mobile app (search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device.) Please refer to case number 23-0008341.