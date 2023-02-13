Calvert County Firefighters Respond to Abandoned House Fire in Chesapeake Beach

On Saturday, February 11, 2023, at approximately 9:50 p.m., firefighters throughout Calvert responded to the 3800 block of Dalrymple Road in Chesapeake Beach, for the house on fire.

Crews arrived on the scene to find an abandoned three story residence with fire showing through the roof.

Firefighters secured a primary and secondary water source for tanker shuttles, which supplied over 20,000 gallons of water to the scene throughout the incident. Brush units responded and handled spot fires caused by embers in the surrounding area.

Firefighters reported the cause of the fire was determined to be a out of control bon fire. Please remember to always practice fire safety while having a controlled burn.

No injuries were reported.

Police operated on the scene to assist with road closures for over 2 hours. Firefighters operated on the scene for approximately 3 hours.

All photos are courtesy of the Huntingtown, Prince Frederick, and St. Leonard Volunteer Fire Departments.

