La Plata Police Investigating Subject Attempting to Lure Child to Vehicle by Offering Free Drugs

The La Plata Police Department is seeking information about an incident that occurred on Friday, February 10, 2023, at approximately 2:40 p.m., in the parking lot of 601 Charles Street.

The parents of a juvenile informed officers an individual attempted to lure the juvenile into a car by offering free drugs.

The child fled the area to notify parents. The individual is described as a black male, blue polo shirt, beard, and wavy hair.

The involved vehicle is a gray 2020 Toyota bearing Maryland registration plates. (pictured below)

LPPD is seeking witnesses who may have been in the area. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Police Officer First Class Logan Warren or Detective David Roys, 301-934-1500.

