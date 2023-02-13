UPDATE: Suspect Who Followed Juvenile Female Through La Plata Target and to Victims Residence is Identified

UPDATE 2/13/2023: The individual in the photograph has been identified. LPPD thanks the public for its assistance.

2/11/2023: Community Awareness and Alert – The La Plata Police Department is Seeking the Public’s Assistance:

On Wednesday, February 8, 2023, at approximately 6:22 p.m., the individual pictured below was observed following a juvenile female through the La Plata Target.

The juvenile victim and her mother left the store and traveled home. The suspect followed them to their home, in the vehicle pictured below, where the suspect then entered the victim’s vehicle and proceeded to go through items inside.

When the victim returned to the vehicle and found the suspect in the vehicle, she confronted the individual where he then fled the area.

Incident remains under investigation and we will provided updates when they become available.

LPPD asks anyone with information to contact Detective David Roys or Detective Reggie Godwin, 301-934-1500.

