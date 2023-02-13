Maryland Casinos Generate $167.3 Million in Gaming Revenue During January 2023

Casinos contribute $70.7 million to the state

Maryland’s six casinos combined to generate $167,270,398 in revenue from slot machines and table games during January 2023.

The total represents an increase of $13,516,284 (8.8%) compared to January 2022.

Casino gaming contributions to the state in January 2023 totaled $70,728,168, an increase of $8,237,990 (13.2%) compared to January 2022.

Contributions to the Education Trust Fund (ETF) in January 2023 were $51,408,046, an increase of $5,927,224 (13.0%) compared to January 2022. Casino gaming revenues also support the communities and jurisdictions where the casinos are located, Maryland’s horse racing industry, and small, minority- and women-owned businesses.

Maryland’s six privately owned casinos offer both slot machines and table games: MGM National Harbor in Prince George’s County; Live! Casino & Hotel in Anne Arundel County; Horseshoe Casino Baltimore in Baltimore City; Ocean Downs Casino in Worcester County; Hollywood Casino Perryville in Cecil County; and Rocky Gap Casino Resort in Allegany County.



The gaming revenue totals for January 2023 are as follows:

MGM National Harbor (2,134 slot machines, 209 table games)

$72,330,774 in January 2023, an increase of $5,240,127 (7.8%) from January 2022

Live! Casino & Hotel (3,853 slot machines, 179 table games)

$58,237,817 in January 2023, an increase of $3,606,765 (6.6%) from January 2022

Horseshoe Casino (1,481 slot machines, 130 table games)

$17,579,860 in January 2023, an increase of $1,467,290 (9.1%) from January 2022

Hollywood Casino (710 slot machines, 19 table games)

$7,086,038 in January 2023, an increase of $424,254 (6.5%) from January 2022

Ocean Downs Casino (847 slot machines, 19 table games)

$7,006,549 in January 2023, an increase of $2,038,823 (41.0%) from January 2022

Rocky Gap Casino (620 slot machines, 16 table games)

$5,029,360 in January 2023, an increase of $729,024 (17.0%) from January 2022

Details on each casino’s gaming revenues and contributions to the State of Maryland are included in the attached charts, and both fiscal and calendar year-to-date totals are available online (CLICK HERE).

Maryland Lottery and Gaming is responsible for oversight of the state’s casinos. In this role, the agency provides direction and guidance to its casino partners on financial, security, regulatory and licensing procedures for the facilities.

To keep Marylanders informed and to maintain transparency of casino operations, monthly financial reports are posted on mdgaming.com. Maryland Lottery and Gaming strongly encourages responsible play. Maryland residents can obtain confidential help with a gambling problem at no cost by calling 1-800-GAMBLER or visiting mdgamblinghelp.org.

