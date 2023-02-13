Charles County Youth Orchestra Presenting An Earthquake Relief Concert on February 19, 2023

The Charles County Youth Orchestra will present a concert to benefit the victims of the recent earthquake in Turkey on Sunday, February 19 at 7 p.m. The concert will be held at Christ Church, 112 Charles St, La Plata, MD.

The program will include the Andante movement from the Symphony No. 7 by Ludwig van Beethoven, Rhapsody in Blue by George Gershwin, “Canon” by Johann Pachelbel and “Ode to Joy” by Beethoven.

In addition, Dr. Osman Kivrak, director of CCYO, and Dr. Teri Lazar, director of CCYO’s Encore Strings, will play Turkish themed duets for violin and viola.

Donations collected at the concert will be sent to the Turkish Philanthropy Fund’s Kahramanmaras Earthquake Relief Fund. Donations will be used for:

Provide food and emergency medical supplies to people and animals

Support temporary relief and emergency supplies for displaced families.

Provide support to front-line workers, like volunteers of our partner organizations.

Meet other needs that emerge.

CCYO is very grateful to Christ Church, La Plata, for hosting this concert.

Recently, CCYO has been spotlighted in an online film by the Charles County Arts Alliance and has been featured on WTOP radio. Also, last spring two CCYO String Quartets were finalists in the prestigious Washington Performing Arts Society Misbin Chamber Music Competition in Washington, DC.

CCYO presents two large concerts and several smaller concerts each year, a three-week Chamber Music Festival with three additional chamber music concerts, a Concerto Competition concert as well as masterclasses and sectionals for students in all four of CCYO’s ensembles.

CCYO is one of the largest youth organizations in Southern Maryland, providing music education and performance opportunities for talented young musicians ages 8 to 18 in Charles, Prince George’s, St. Mary’s, and Calvert counties.

The Charles County Youth Orchestra is sponsored in part by grants from the Charles County Arts Alliance, the Maryland State Arts Council, the Rotary Club of Charles County, MD, the Charles County Charitable Trust and the Knights of Columbus of Accokeek, MD as well as generous donations from individuals.

