UPDATE: Police Arrest 19-Year-Old Indian Head Man for Double Murder on Shelton Court

UPDATE 2/15/2023: On February 14, 2023, detectives from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office assigned to the Agency’s Criminal Investigations Division arrested Jayden Kevin Craig, 19, of Indian Head, in connection with the triple shooting on Shelton Court which left two men dead and another man injured. Through investigation, Craig was identified as the suspect and detectives obtained an arrest warrant. Craig was arrested without incident in Pomfret, MD.

Craig is charged with the murders of Xavien Bert Carroll, 19, of Nanjemoy, and Amonte Martez Green, 23, of Waldorf and injuring a third male, age 23.

The shooting occurred on February 13th on Shelton Court in Indian Head. After the shooting, the men who had been shot fled in a vehicle. They were located in the area of Route 210 and Laurel Drive where one of the men was pronounced deceased on the scene and the other two were transported to area hospitals. A second man died a short time later at the hospital, and the third man remains in serious condition.

Craig was charged with first-degree murder, second-degree murder, first-degree assault and other related charges. He is being held without bond at the Charles County Detention Center. He is currently on probation for an unrelated firearms charge which occurred in June 2022. In December, a judge sentenced Craig to serve 48 hours for the firearms violation.

Detectives are asking anyone with information to contact Detective Worley at 301-609-6518. Tipsters who want to remain anonymous may contact Charles County Crime Solvers by calling 1-866-411-TIPS. Tips can also be submitted online at www.charlescountycrimesolvers.com or by using the P3Intel mobile app. The investigation is ongoing.

UPDATE 2/14/2023: On February 13, 2023, at 1:53 p.m., officers from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office responded to the area of Shelton Court in Indian Head for the report of shots fired.

Witnesses reported someone had been shot and fled in a vehicle. A lookout for the vehicle was broadcast and officers observed the vehicle several miles away on Route 210 and Laurel Drive in Bryans Road.

Officers approached the car and observed three males with gunshot wounds. Officers provided first aid until medics arrived; however one of the males was pronounced deceased on the scene. He has been identified as Xavien Bert Carroll, 19, of Nanjemoy. The other two males were transported to area hospitals where the second male died. He has been identified as Amonte Martez Green, 23, of Waldorf. The third male, 23, remains hospitalized in serious condition.

A preliminary investigation revealed the shooting occurred on Shelton Court and appears to be isolated.

Detectives are asking anyone with information to contact Detective Worley at 301-609-6518. Tipsters who want to remain anonymous may contact Charles County Crime Solvers by calling 1-866-411-TIPS. Tips can also be submitted online at www.charlescountycrimesolvers.com or by using the P3Intel mobile app. A cash reward of up to $2,500 is being offered by Charles County Crime Solvers and the Charles County Sheriff’s Office for the tip that leads to an arrest in this case.

The investigation is ongoing.

UPDATE: Detectives are continuing to investigate a shooting that occurred today on Shelton Ct. in Indian Head in which 3 people were shot; 2 victims have died.

Anyone with information should call 301-932-2222. Tipsters can remain anonymous by calling Crime Solvers at 1-866–411-TIPS.

UPDATE: Police released the following: Police investigating shooting on Shelton Court & Strauss Avenue in Indian Head. Police activity at Laurel Drive at Rt. 210. Scene is contained. Please avoid these areas.

More details will be provided. Anyone with information call 301.932.2222 or Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS

Indian Head Hwy (Rt. 210) will be partially shut down at Laurel Dr. (One northbound lane).

2/13/2023 @ 1:27 p.m.: On Monday, February 13, 2023, at approximately 1:55 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the 10 block of Shelton Court in Indian Head, for the reported shooting.

911 callers reported the victims fled in a vehicle which was located at RT210 and Laurel Drive.

First Responders arrived on the scene to find a 19-year-old male and two 23- year-old males suffering from gunshot wounds.

Police administered CPR on the scene for one victim and reported a second victim was unresponsive. Maryland State Police Helicopters were requested.

Witnesses reported hearing at least 10 shots

The incident investigation is ongoing. Updates will be provided when they become available.

Avoid Shelton Court and RT210 and Laurel Drive. Expect extended delays in the areas.