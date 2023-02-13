Woman Flown Out with Life-Threatening Injuries After Stabbing in Lexington Park

On Monday, February 13, 2023, at approximately 7:42 a.m., police and emergency medical personnel responded to the 46000 block of Admiral Lane in Lexington Park, for the reported stabbing.

The 911 caller reported a female victim was stabbed in the neck.

First Responders arrived on the scene to find an unknown aged female suffering from life-threatening stab wounds to the upper body.

Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 7 was requested and landed at the scene. The victim was transported to an area trauma center.

Troopers from the Maryland State Police Leonardtown Barrack responded and are investigating the assault. The suspect is known to police.

Updates will be provided when they become available.