Linda Scrivener, 78

In loving memory of our mother, Linda Scrivener, who passed away on January 28, 2023, surrounded by her children. Linda was born on December 11, 1944, in Washington DC. She was a devoted and loving mother that dedicated her life to taking care of her children. She loved living on the water. Her favorite things to do were crabbing, swimming, cooking, and decorating cakes.

Growing up, Mom was always there for us, whether we needed help with our homework or just a shoulder to cry on. She was a woman of strong faith, and she instilled in us the importance of family, hard work and doing what is right. Our mother was a true role model who we will always look up to.

Mom was a kind, caring and giving person who always put the needs of her family before her own. She was a strong woman who faced every challenge in her life with courage and dignity. Our mother was a source of inspiration to us all and she will be deeply missed by everyone whose lives she touched.

She was preceded in death by her father, John Thomas (Cpt Jack) Scrivener, her mother, Myrtle Eleanor (Bunny) Smoot, and her brother James Edward Scrivener. She is survived by her brother John Thomas Scrivener and her brother Joseph Michael Scrivener (Jan), her 4 children Joshua John Gottshalk (Jessica), Linda Lee Ann Simpkins (James), Mary Christiana Spalding (Ronnie), and Fred Jacob Gottshalk (Rose). Her nephews Andrew, John, James, and Michael, her nieces Amy, Christie, and Rebecca. Her grandchildren, Amanda, LindaLu, Isaiah, Hannah, Gabbie, Tristan, Dominic, Chase, Elliana, and Austin. She will be deeply missed by all who knew her.

Mom, you will always be in our hearts, and we will never forget you. We love you so much. Rest in peace.

A Celebration of Life will be held at the Second District Volunteer Fire Department Hall at 45245 Drayden Rd, Valley Lee, MD 20692, on March 18, 2023, from 12pm to 4pm.

Flowers can be sent to 45021 Megbys Way, Callaway, MD 20620 or in lieu of flowers, donations can be made at Alzheimer’s Association | Alzheimer’s Disease & Dementia Help.